Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 311.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $92.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average is $85.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

