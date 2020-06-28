DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $43.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.54, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $873.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

