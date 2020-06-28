Davis Selected Advisers Sells 662,101 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,739 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 662,101 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.6% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $90,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $203.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.28 and its 200-day moving average is $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

