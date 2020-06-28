Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $82.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRI. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $72.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.51.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 25,641 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

