Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Holdings Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Darden Restaurants worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,944. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $72.95 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

