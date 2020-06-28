CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) vs. Highwoods Properties (NASDAQ:HIW) Financial Survey

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for CyrusOne and Highwoods Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CyrusOne
|0
|6
|10
|0
|2.63
|Highwoods Properties
|0
|2
|8
|0
|2.80
Volatility & Risk
CyrusOne has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares CyrusOne and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CyrusOne
|-3.32%
|1.54%
|0.62%
|Highwoods Properties
|41.50%
|14.27%
|6.31%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CyrusOne and Highwoods Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CyrusOne
|$981.30 million
|8.67
|$41.40 million
|$3.63
|20.34
|Highwoods Properties
|$735.98 million
|5.11
|$136.92 million
|$3.33
|10.87
Highwoods Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyrusOne. Highwoods Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Dividends
CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. CyrusOne pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CyrusOne has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
95.4% of CyrusOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Highwoods Properties beats CyrusOne on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 48 data centers worldwide.
Highwoods Properties Company Profile
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
