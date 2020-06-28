CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) vs. Highwoods Properties (NASDAQ:HIW) Financial Survey

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CyrusOne and Highwoods Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyrusOne 0 6 10 0 2.63 Highwoods Properties 0 2 8 0 2.80

CyrusOne currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.66%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus price target of $44.38, suggesting a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Highwoods Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Highwoods Properties is more favorable than CyrusOne.

Volatility & Risk

CyrusOne has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highwoods Properties has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CyrusOne and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyrusOne -3.32% 1.54% 0.62% Highwoods Properties 41.50% 14.27% 6.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CyrusOne and Highwoods Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyrusOne $981.30 million 8.67 $41.40 million $3.63 20.34 Highwoods Properties $735.98 million 5.11 $136.92 million $3.33 10.87

Highwoods Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CyrusOne. Highwoods Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Highwoods Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. CyrusOne pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Highwoods Properties pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CyrusOne has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of CyrusOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of CyrusOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Highwoods Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats CyrusOne on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies. With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 48 data centers worldwide.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

