Critical Review: Creative Realities (CRDF) & The Competition

Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CRDF) is one of 141 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Creative Realities to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -4,732.48% -229.26% -130.96% Creative Realities Competitors -3,182.92% -153.94% -37.94%

This table compares Creative Realities and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $250,000.00 -$16.41 million -1.81 Creative Realities Competitors $736.87 million $133.15 million 3.76

Creative Realities’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Creative Realities and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 2 0 3.00 Creative Realities Competitors 1375 4234 8498 390 2.55

Creative Realities currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 24.00%. Given Creative Realities’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Realities has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Creative Realities has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities’ rivals have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Creative Realities rivals beat Creative Realities on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; Phase I clinical trial with various chemotherapies and targeted therapeutics, such as Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) used in leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

