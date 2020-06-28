Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$2.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.63.

Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$641.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.5464819 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

