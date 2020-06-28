Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 874,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.66% of Crescent Point Energy worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 852,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 381,969 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 279,295 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,174,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 341,173 shares during the period. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $836.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.65 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 108.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.