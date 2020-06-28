Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Euronext (EPA:ENX) a €92.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Euronext (EPA:ENX) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ENX. HSBC set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €86.50 ($97.19).

Euronext stock opened at €88.70 ($99.66) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €83.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.21. Euronext has a 52 week low of €39.37 ($44.24) and a 52 week high of €61.35 ($68.93).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

