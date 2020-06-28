Countrywide (LON:CWD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Countrywide (LON:CWD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

CWD stock opened at GBX 106.05 ($1.35) on Friday. Countrywide has a twelve month low of GBX 42.63 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.50 ($5.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 160.37.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

