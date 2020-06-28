Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (CVE:COT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:COT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 157000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (CVE:COT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, a clinical stage oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

