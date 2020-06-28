Corelogic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLGX)

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,171 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on Corelogic from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Get Corelogic alerts:

In related news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,493,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $171,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,851 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,777.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 1st quarter worth about $90,704,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 5,727.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,015,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,009,000 after acquiring an additional 997,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,355,000 after acquiring an additional 18,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter worth about $39,351,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Corelogic has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corelogic will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.