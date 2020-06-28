Contrasting RightsCorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) & DHI Group (OTCMKTS:DHX)

RightsCorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RightsCorp and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RightsCorp N/A N/A N/A DHI Group 2.96% 8.26% 4.66%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RightsCorp and DHI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RightsCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

DHI Group has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 117.95%. Given DHI Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than RightsCorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of DHI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

RightsCorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RightsCorp and DHI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RightsCorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DHI Group $149.37 million 0.69 $12.55 million $0.24 8.13

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than RightsCorp.

Summary

DHI Group beats RightsCorp on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RightsCorp Company Profile

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

