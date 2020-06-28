Conagra Brands (CAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.07 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Conagra Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAG stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

In other Conagra Brands news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

