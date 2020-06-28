Comparing Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Charles Schwab pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Charles Schwab pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Charles Schwab has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Charles Schwab is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

62.6% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Charles Schwab shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Charles Schwab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles Schwab has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Piper Sandler Companies and Charles Schwab, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Charles Schwab 1 9 6 0 2.31

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.63%. Charles Schwab has a consensus price target of $41.13, indicating a potential upside of 29.55%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Charles Schwab.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Charles Schwab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 8.58% 14.01% 7.60% Charles Schwab 33.30% 18.25% 1.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Charles Schwab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 1.16 $111.71 million $7.36 7.40 Charles Schwab $10.72 billion 3.81 $3.70 billion $2.72 11.67

Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than Piper Sandler Companies. Piper Sandler Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles Schwab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Charles Schwab beats Piper Sandler Companies on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, and support services; and retirement business and corporate brokerage retirement services. This segment provides brokerage accounts with cash management capabilities; third-party mutual funds, as well as proprietary mutual funds, plus mutual fund trading, and clearing services to broker-dealers; and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), including proprietary and third-party ETFs. It also offers advice solutions, such as managed portfolios of proprietary and third-party mutual funds and ETFs, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, and specialized planning and portfolio management. In addition, this segment provides banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust services comprising trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. The company serves individuals and institutional clients in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, England, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Australia. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

