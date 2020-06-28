Comparing IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IDEAYA Biosciences and Agile Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEAYA Biosciences N/A -42.28% -37.79% Agile Therapeutics N/A -45.62% -40.19%

49.9% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDEAYA Biosciences and Agile Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEAYA Biosciences N/A N/A -$41.97 million ($3.36) -4.29 Agile Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.61 million ($0.38) -7.42

Agile Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEAYA Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and Agile Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEAYA Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Agile Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.38%. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 130.50%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than IDEAYA Biosciences.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences beats Agile Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. Its preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting MAT2A in tumor cells having MTAP gene deletions; Pol-theta in tumors with genetic mutations in homologous recombination deficiency, including BRCA mutations; PARG in tumors with genetic mutations in base excision repair; and WRN in high microsatellite instability tumors. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. The company is also developing a pipeline of other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

