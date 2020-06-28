Comparing Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) & Ecopetrol (NASDAQ:EC)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

This table compares Ecopetrol and Approach Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 15.97% 10.90% 4.74% Approach Resources -38.00% -5.64% -2.99%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ecopetrol and Approach Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 0 2 3 0 2.60 Approach Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ecopetrol currently has a consensus target price of $16.16, suggesting a potential upside of 47.04%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than Approach Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecopetrol and Approach Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $21.45 billion 1.05 $19.24 billion $2.01 5.47 Approach Resources $114.04 million 0.02 -$19.91 million ($0.26) -0.11

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Approach Resources. Approach Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Approach Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Approach Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Approach Resources has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Approach Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping. The company has 9,071 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. In addition, the company produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. Ecopetrol S.A. has strategic partnership with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Approach Resources

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. The company also owned and operated 813 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.