Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) have been trending very negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola FEMSA earned a coverage optimism score of -3.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KOF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

NYSE KOF opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.16). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.