Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cintas were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,179,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,881,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $250.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.45.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $256.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $304.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

