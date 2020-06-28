Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

CGX has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised Cineplex from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.43.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$10.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.50 million and a P/E ratio of 21.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$34.39.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.