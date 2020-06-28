Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cineplex from a tender rating to a hold rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.43.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$10.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.50 million and a PE ratio of 21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.69. Cineplex has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$34.39.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

