CIBC Increases GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$29.50

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GFL. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.53) by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$931.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$891.20 million.

