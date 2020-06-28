Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.50

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 97849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 16.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.4187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is 79.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 150.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 40.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 15.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

