China XD Plastics (CXDC) to Release Earnings on Monday

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 29th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $310.51 million for the quarter. China XD Plastics had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.37%.

Shares of CXDC opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.27. China XD Plastics has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

