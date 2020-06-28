Centamin (TSE:CEE) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centamin (TSE:CEE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TSE CEE opened at C$2.99 on Thursday. Centamin has a 12 month low of C$1.52 and a 12 month high of C$3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40.
Centamin Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.