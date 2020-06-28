Centamin (TSE:CEE) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centamin (TSE:CEE) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE CEE opened at C$2.99 on Thursday. Centamin has a 12 month low of C$1.52 and a 12 month high of C$3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

