Caroline Connellan Sells 3,507 Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Caroline Connellan sold 3,507 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.00), for a total value of £57,865.50 ($73,648.34).

The firm has a market cap of $271.34 million and a P/E ratio of 18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,524.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,783.55. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,255.45 ($15.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,350 ($29.91).

Several research analysts have commented on BRK shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Wednesday.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, charities, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Investment Management, Financial Planning, and International segments.

