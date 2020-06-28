CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.03. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.62 on Friday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 8,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $167,347.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,806,675 shares in the company, valued at $36,169,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 507,431 shares of company stock worth $12,759,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 941.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

