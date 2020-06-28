Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Shares Up 20%

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX) shot up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 138,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 110% from the average session volume of 65,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

Canstar Resources Company Profile (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 44,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.