Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Position Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 46.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSIQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

CSIQ opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.65 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

