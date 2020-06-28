Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several research firms have commented on CWH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Camping World from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 409,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,395,735.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brent L. Moody bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,419 shares of company stock valued at $883,096 over the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Camping World by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 13.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 4.07. Camping World has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.54 million. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Camping World’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.23%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

