Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Calfrac Well Services has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$0.89.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$0.16 on Friday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62. The company has a market cap of $27.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

