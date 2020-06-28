CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $7.75 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

In other news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 5,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 30,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 24.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $8.37 on Friday. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $264.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CalAmp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

