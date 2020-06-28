C Partners Holding GmbH Buys 1,720 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

C Partners Holding GmbH lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,094 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 8.0% of C Partners Holding GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. C Partners Holding GmbH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,468,497,000 after acquiring an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.18. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $203.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

