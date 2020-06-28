Bsr Reit Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$1.74. The business had revenue of C$36.95 million during the quarter.

