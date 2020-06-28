Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa cut its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,600 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,024 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,214,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,058,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,673,000 after purchasing an additional 369,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,124,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,317,000 after purchasing an additional 293,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

