Brokers Set Expectations for Spin Master Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). DA Davidson currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TOY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.11.

TSE TOY opened at C$23.39 on Friday. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.73.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.43). The firm had revenue of C$305.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.96 million.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

