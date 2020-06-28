Brokers Set Expectations for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$286.26 million for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.88 and a 12-month high of C$17.17.

