Brokerages Anticipate HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will post sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $11.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 58,636.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

