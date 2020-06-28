Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Gap Up to $10.83

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.10, but opened at $10.83. Brandywine Realty Trust shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 468,281 shares trading hands.

BDN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 2.25%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 121,728 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 981,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 96,804 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

