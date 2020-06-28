Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $477.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. MKM Partners cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $537.70 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $427.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $563.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $521.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $587.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $1,162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.97, for a total value of $1,255,332.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,052 shares of company stock valued at $51,115,258 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Boston Beer by 14.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Boston Beer by 681.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

