BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.13% of BorgWarner worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,920,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,396 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,547,000 after purchasing an additional 993,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,864,000 after purchasing an additional 886,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BorgWarner by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,749,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,626,000 after purchasing an additional 772,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.23 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

