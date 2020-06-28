B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 370 ($4.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 376 ($4.79) to GBX 430 ($5.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 430 ($5.47) to GBX 370 ($4.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 330 ($4.20) to GBX 430 ($5.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.35) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 412.43 ($5.25).

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 392.60 ($5.00) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 367.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 353.53. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 245.60 ($3.13) and a one year high of GBX 439.90 ($5.60). The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

