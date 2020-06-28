BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $1,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $1,141,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $1,678,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 332,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 245,663 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,219. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 649,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 690,269 shares of company stock worth $18,566,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

