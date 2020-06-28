Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,507,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,550,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bitauto were worth $36,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bitauto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bitauto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bitauto by 2,781.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitauto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BITA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

BITA stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The information services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.52). Bitauto had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $245.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

