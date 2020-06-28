BidaskClub Upgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Strong-Buy

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of AMPH opened at $21.57 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 23,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $470,908.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,923.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Lee sold 17,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $327,722.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,255.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,464 shares of company stock worth $2,397,006 in the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,600,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 852,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,207,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,115,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

