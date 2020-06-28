Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,132,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,405,000 after buying an additional 6,372,322 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,257,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,037,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,352,000 after buying an additional 2,317,324 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth approximately $76,805,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,592,000.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

