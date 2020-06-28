Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for CareTech (LON:CTH)

CareTech (LON:CTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.00) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 430 ($5.47). Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareTech in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get CareTech alerts:

Shares of CTH stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.59) on Friday. CareTech has a one year low of GBX 285 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 502 ($6.39). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 399.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 418.66. The company has a market capitalization of $492.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.