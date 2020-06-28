Berenberg Bank Downgrades Safestore (LON:SAFE) to Hold

Safestore (LON:SAFE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Safestore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 755 ($9.61).

Get Safestore alerts:

LON SAFE opened at GBX 722 ($9.19) on Friday. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 501 ($6.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 886.89 ($11.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 686.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 736.66.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.