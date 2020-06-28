Berenberg Bank Downgrades Safestore (LON:SAFE) to Hold

Safestore (LON:SAFE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Safestore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 755 ($9.61).
LON SAFE opened at GBX 722 ($9.19) on Friday. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 501 ($6.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 886.89 ($11.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 686.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 736.66.
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
