Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.73.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $195.41 on Friday. Beigene has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -19.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $906,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,330,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,254,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 14,381 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $2,694,136.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,838,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,206,508.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,734 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Beigene by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,706,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,544,000 after buying an additional 1,155,679 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Beigene by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 701,444 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beigene during the 4th quarter worth about $67,449,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beigene by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 338,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after purchasing an additional 171,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Beigene by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 268,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,452 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

